US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 31 Infibeam Incorporation Ltd:
* Says signed binding addendum to MoU with Avenues (India) Pvt Ltd
* Made payment of 1.5 billion rupees to acquire 7.50 stake with control of CC Avenue
* Approved further investment of 600 million rupees for acquiring 3.85 percent stake of CC Avenue already held by unit NSI Inifium Global Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)