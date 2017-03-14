French AIDS movie hotly tipped for Cannes' top prize
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
March 14 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Infinity provides company update and reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results
* Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc- expects net loss for 2017 to range from $40 million to $50 million
* Infinity Pharmaceuticals- expects to end 2017 with year-end cash, cash equivalents, available-for-sale securities balance ranging from $40 million-$50 million
* Infinity Pharma- expects existing cash, cash equivalents, available-for-sale securities at Dec. 31, 2016, adequate to satisfy capital needs into Q1 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane