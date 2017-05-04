May 4 Infinity Property And Casualty Corp
* Infinity property and casualty corporation reports results
for the first quarter of 2017 and announces chairman, president
and chief executive officer retirement and appointment
* Qtrly net earnings per diluted share $0.96
* Co's ceo gober plans to retire during q1 of 2018.
* Glen godwin to succeed mr. Gober as company's ceo
effective august 1, 2017.
* Infinity property and casualty corp qtrly operating
earnings per diluted share $0.93
* Infinity property and casualty corp qtrly revenues $377.8
million versus $370.2 million
* Infinity property and casualty corp qtrly gross written
premium $370.7 million versus $376.0 million
