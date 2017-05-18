European shares slip as weak oil weighs on energy, mining stocks
* Germany's DAX hits fresh record high (Adds detail, updates prices at close)
May 18 Inflexion:
* Inflexion announces its intention to sell up to 11.5 million ordinary shares in on the beach group plc
* Placing shares represent up to 8.8% of on the beach group plc's issued share capital
* Numis Securities Limited is acting as sole bookrunner in connection with placing
* GIMV ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT NO LONGER DETAINED SHARES IN GREENYARD. AS A RESULT, GREENYARD'S FREE FLOAT INCREASES MATERIALLY TO 38,5%