BRIEF-India's Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas says May crude oil production up 0.73 pct
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
May 29 Info Edge India Ltd
* March quarter net profit 328.7 million rupees
* Consesnsus forecast for March -quarter net profit was 603.1 million rupees
* March quarter net sales 2.08 billion rupees
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 389.3 million rupees as per IND-AS; net sales was 1.93 billion rupees
* Recommended final dividend of 1.50 rupees per share Source text; bit.ly/2qylKEt Further company coverage:
June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 5.1 percent increase in quarterly net revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud service offerings pay off.