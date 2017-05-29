May 29 Info Edge India Ltd

* March quarter net profit 328.7 million rupees

* Consesnsus forecast for March -quarter net profit was 603.1 million rupees

* March quarter net sales 2.08 billion rupees

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 389.3 million rupees as per IND-AS; net sales was 1.93 billion rupees

* Recommended final dividend of 1.50 rupees per share Source text; bit.ly/2qylKEt Further company coverage: