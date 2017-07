July 25 (Reuters) - INFORMA PLC:

* SAYS MAJORITY ACQUISITION OF ITS GERMAN/SWISS DOMESTIC CONFERENCE BUSINESS EUROFORUM BY LEADING GERMAN MEDIA GROUP, VERLAGSGRUPPE HANDELSBLATT GMBH.

* Says Transaction Is Expected to Close by End of October

* SAYS PURCHASE VALUES BUSINESS AT AROUND EUR 15M; POST WORKING CAPITAL AND NET DEBT ADJUSTMENTS, IMPLIED 2017 EV/EBITDA MULTIPLE OF 6- 7X Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)