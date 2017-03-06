March 6 Informa Plc
* FY revenue 1.35 billion stg versus 1.21 billion stg year
ago
* FY statutory profit before tax 178.3 million stg versus
219.7 million stg year ago
* FY adjusted diluted EPS rose 6.6 percent to 42.1 pence
* Final dividend 13.04 pence per share
* Total dividend 19.3 pence per share
* Targeting £14m of net annualised synergies in 2018 and
expect to realise at least half of this figure in 2017
* Says strategy is to expand internationally
* Says macro and geo-political environment remains uncertain
