March 6 Informa Plc

* FY revenue 1.35 billion stg versus 1.21 billion stg year ago

* FY statutory profit before tax 178.3 million stg versus 219.7 million stg year ago

* FY adjusted diluted EPS rose 6.6 percent to 42.1 pence

* Final dividend 13.04 pence per share

* Total dividend 19.3 pence per share

* Targeting £14m of net annualised synergies in 2018 and expect to realise at least half of this figure in 2017

* Says strategy is to expand internationally

Says macro and geo-political environment remains uncertain