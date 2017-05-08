BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA
May 8 Information Services Group Inc:
* Information services group announces first-quarter financial results
* Q1 revenue $66.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $65.4 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.01
* Q1 loss per share $0.01

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.