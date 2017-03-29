BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
March 29 Infosonics Corp:
* Infosonics Corp - on March 24, 2017, co entered into eighth amendment to loan and security agreement with Silicon Valley Bank
* Infosonics Corp - amendment modifies original loan and security agreement that was dated as of March 27, 2014, as amended
Infosonics Corp - primary purpose of amendment to remove co's ability to borrow against accounts receivable and limit borrowing to $2 million sublimit
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results