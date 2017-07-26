FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-Infosonics - on July 25, co entered agreement and plan of merger by, among company, Cooltech Holding Corp, co's unit Infosonics Acquisition Sub Inc
#TopNews
#Business
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
POLITICS
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
Q&A: Anushka Sharma on being a creature of instinct
Bollywood
Q&A: Anushka Sharma on being a creature of instinct
Pakistan council orders "revenge rape" of teen girl
PAKISTAN
Pakistan council orders "revenge rape" of teen girl
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 26, 2017 / 1:44 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Infosonics - on July 25, co entered agreement and plan of merger by, among company, Cooltech Holding Corp, co's unit Infosonics Acquisition Sub Inc

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Infosonics Corp

* Infosonics - on July 25, co entered agreement and plan of merger by, among company, Cooltech Holding Corp, co's unit Infosonics Acquisition Sub Inc

* Infosonics - agreement provides co to issue aggregate of 62.5 million shares of common stock in exchange for all of outstanding capital stock of cooltech

* Infosonics Corp - following the merger, the former stockholders of cooltech will hold approximately 85 percent of co's common stock

* Infosonics Corp says pursuant to agreement, cooltech will merge with and into infosonics acquisition sub, inc - sec filing

* Infosonics Corp - if the merger agreement is terminated, company will be required to pay cooltech a termination fee in the amount of $1 million

* Infosonics Corp - following merger, co has agreed to cause 3 of its directors to resign and to appoint three cooltech nominees to board of directors

* Infosonics-Agreed to not enter any agreement relating to alternative acquisition proposal, except on terms, subject to conditions set forth agreement

* Infosonics Corp -on July 25, Joseph Ram, CEO of co agreed he will vote his shares of co's common stock in favor of adoption and approval of merger

* Infosonics Corp - also agreed that special committee of company's board of directors will not change its recommendations with respect to merger

* Infosonics Corp - deal provides by august 3, cooltech , will purchase from co 2.5 million shares of company common stock at price of $0.40 per share in cash

* Infosonics corp - cooltech also agreed by august 3, it/ assignee to enter into purchase agreement to purchase from company additional 4.375 million shares Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2tD0rUt] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.