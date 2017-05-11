BRIEF-Boeing, Azerbaijan Airlines announce commitment for four 787 Dreamliners
* Boeing, Azerbaijan Airlines announce commitment for four 787 Dreamliners
May 11 InfoSonics Corp:
* InfoSonics reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.08
* Q1 sales fell 34 percent to $6.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Boeing, Azerbaijan Airlines announce commitment for four 787 Dreamliners
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces final results of cash tender offers for senior notes