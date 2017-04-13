BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 13 Infosys'
* Exec says strong need to make automation and productivity improvements
* Exec says environment is challenging, guidance low based on Q4 performance
* Exec says continue to be positive on financial services
* Exec says expect some of the discretionary spends to come back later in the year
* Exec says expect retail business to be soft or volatile in the coming year Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sankalp Phartiyal)
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17