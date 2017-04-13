April 13 Infosys'

* Exec says strong need to make automation and productivity improvements

* Exec says environment is challenging, guidance low based on Q4 performance

* Exec says continue to be positive on financial services

* Exec says expect some of the discretionary spends to come back later in the year

* Exec says expect retail business to be soft or volatile in the coming year Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sankalp Phartiyal)