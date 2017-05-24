UPDATE 2-Accenture trims revenue forecast amid US healthcare uncertainty
* 3rd-qtr revenue beats estimates (Adds details, shares, CEO and analyst comment)
May 24 Infosys Ltd:
* Says launches Boundaryless Data Lake offering powered by its information grid solution on Amazon Web Services
Source text - bit.ly/2qVHUCq
Further company coverage:
* 3rd-qtr revenue beats estimates (Adds details, shares, CEO and analyst comment)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.20 pct, S&P 0.18 pct, Nasdaq 0.10 pct (Adds details, comment, updates price)