US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
Feb 23 Infosys Ltd:
* Says approves recommendation in remuneration to COO UB Pravin Rao
* Says board has recommended that approval of shareholders be sought for resolution appointing D N Prahlad as independent director Source text: bit.ly/2ma0ZRQ Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)