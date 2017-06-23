June 23 Infosys Ltd:

* Conclusion of independent investigation into allegations made by anonymous whistleblower

* Says audit committee approved a comprehensive investigation into the anonymous complaints

* Gibson Dunn & Control Risks completed detailed independent investigation and did not find any evidence whatsoever of wrongdoing

* No evidence supporting whistleblower’s allegations regarding acquisitions was found

* No evidence found on inappropriate contracting

* No evidence found that mergers and acquisitions team failed to obtain appropriate approvals

* Found no evidence that ceo received excessive variable compensation or incurred unreasonable expenses for security, travel and the palo alto office Source text: bit.ly/2rY1RMR Further company coverage: