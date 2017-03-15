UPDATE 3-Britain says some of Manchester bomber's network potentially still at large
* Threat level reduced a notch by authorities (Adds 15th arrest)
March 15 Infotel SA:
* FY net income group share 13.7 million euros ($14.6 million) versus 12.9 million euros year ago
* FY recurring operating income 21.8 million euros versus 19.8 million euros year ago
* Aims to double the size of the company in 5 years
* For 2016 proposes a dividend of 1 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9403 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Threat level reduced a notch by authorities (Adds 15th arrest)
JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 28 A member of a U.S. Navy SEAL skydiving group was killed in a parachuting accident on Sunday while performing in an aerial exhibition as part of the annual Fleet Week festival in New York Harbor, a Navy official said.