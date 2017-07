July 26 (Reuters) - INFOTEL SA:

* Publishes h1 Results

* 1ST HALF FUELS THE GROUP’S OPTIMISM FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE YEAR, WITH GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY OBJECTIVES MAINTAINED.

* H1 REVENUE EUR 103.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 95.4 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text : bit.ly/2tZDhqU Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)