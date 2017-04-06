BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue
April 6 Infratil Ltd:
* Infratil disposal of 19.91% stake in Metlifecare
* Entered into a block trade agreement with Forsyth Barr Limited for off-market sale of it 19.91% stake (42.4 million shares) in Metlifecare Limited
* Deal at a price of $5.61 per share for aggregate consideration of $237.93 million
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.