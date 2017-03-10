March 10 Infronics Systems Ltd

* Says decided to acquire Mudunuru Software, Zoraly Solutions and Biomorf Sytems Source text: [This is to bring to the kind notice of Stock Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 10.03.2017 at 3.00 p.m. at the registered office of the company has reviewed the existing business and has decided to acquire small time Companies namely M/s Mudunuru Software Limited, M/s Zoraly Solutions Private Limited and M/s Biomorf Systems Limited which are engaged in the Information Technology related business in order to achieve in organic growth]