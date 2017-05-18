BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services says shareholders approve amalgamation with unit of Total Energy Services
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces shareholder approval of amalgamation with subsidiary of Total Energy Services Inc.
May 18 Infusystem Holdings Inc
* Infusystem Holdings Inc announces executive management changes
* Says CEO and president Eric Steen resigned
* Board has appointed current chairman of board, Gregg Lehman, as executive chairman to lead an "office of president"
* Board retained services of executive management search firm to conduct nationwide search for permanent chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Instagram stories crushes Snapchat with 250 million daily active users - CNBC