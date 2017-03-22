March 22 Infusystem Holdings Inc:

* Infusystem Holdings Inc reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.02

* Q4 revenue fell 10 percent to $16.9 million

* Product sales during quarter totaled $2.0 million, a decrease of $0.6 million compared to $2.6 million in q4 of 2015