BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 3 ING BSK
* Its supervisory board approved an updated ING Bank Sląski dividend policy
* The policy was updated following the stance published by the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) in respect of the dividend policy of banks, to account for an increase of the minimum Tier1 ratio from 13.25 pct to 13.75 pct for the purpose of the dividend payout by the Bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.