March 3 ING BSK

* Its supervisory board approved an updated ING Bank Sląski dividend policy

* The policy was updated following the stance published by the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) in respect of the dividend policy of banks, to account for an increase of the minimum Tier1 ratio from 13.25 pct to 13.75 pct for the purpose of the dividend payout by the Bank