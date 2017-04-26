April 26 ING Slaski:

* Files an application to the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) for a permission to establish a mortgage bank under name of ING Bank Hipoteczny SA

* The share capital of ING Bank Hipoteczny to amount to 50.0 million zlotys ($12.88 million) and to be fully taken up by the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8814 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)