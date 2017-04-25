April 25 ING Groep NV:
* To participate in Bank of Beijing share
offering
* After offering, ING expects to maintain its position as
largest shareholder in bank of beijing with a stake of
approximately 13.0 pct, down from current 13.6 pct
* Shares are expected to be priced at a 10 pct discount to
market price at time of completion of private placement, which
is expected in Q4 of 2017
* To participate in private placement by Bank of Beijing
which intends to issue approximately 2.4 billion ordinary shares
to raise up to approximately RMB 24 billion ($3.49 billion)
* ING's planned subscription will not exceed 221 million
shares (around 9.2 pct of total placement) or equivalent of eur
million euros
