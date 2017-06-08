BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 8Ingenic Semiconductor Co Ltd :
* Says co received a patent license (No.ZL 2014 1 0085249.7), named information display method and device under dormant state of system
* Patent valid for 20 years
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/d0v9YG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
NAIROBI, June 22Frontier Services Group (FSG) , co-founded by Erik Prince who created the U.S. security firm Blackwater, said on Thursday it would provide logistics, aviation and security services for a regional development project in Somalia.