U.S.-based taxable bond funds attract $3 bln in week: Lipper
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
June 6 INGENICO GROUP SA
* INGENICO GROUP AND BANORTE DEPLOY TELIUM TETRA SOLUTION IN MEXICO
* PARTNERSHIP WITH BANORTE ENTAILS DEPLOYMENT OF MOVE/2500 TERMINALS IN MEXICO AS WELL AS PROVISION OF FIELD SERVICES
* INGENICO'S OFFER ALSO INCLUDES INSTALLATION, FIELD MAINTENANCE AND REPAIR, WHICH WILL SIMPLIFY BANORTE'S OPERATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
* J2 Global announces pricing of $650 million senior unsecured notes