June 6 INGENICO GROUP SA

* ‍INGENICO GROUP AND BANORTE DEPLOY TELIUM TETRA SOLUTION IN MEXICO​

* ‍PARTNERSHIP WITH BANORTE ENTAILS DEPLOYMENT OF MOVE/2500 TERMINALS IN MEXICO AS WELL AS PROVISION OF FIELD SERVICES​

* ‍INGENICO'S OFFER ALSO INCLUDES INSTALLATION, FIELD MAINTENANCE AND REPAIR, WHICH WILL SIMPLIFY BANORTE'S OPERATIONS​