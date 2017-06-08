BRIEF-Enel buys EnerNOC for about $250 million
* Enel Green Power North America (EGPNA) agrees to buy whole of U.S.- based EnerNOC for about $250 million
June 8 INGENICO GROUP SA:
* INGENICO EPAYMENTS, DIVISION OF INGENICO GROUP, TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS PARTNERED WITH THE FAMILY, A PAN-EUROPEAN PLATFORM FOR STARTUPS AND ENTREPRENEURS Source text: bit.ly/2r4xtjk Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOGOTA, June 22 Colombia's Marxist ELN rebel group said on Thursday that two Dutch journalists it captured this week in the northeastern part of the Andean nation were in good health and would be freed.