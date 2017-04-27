BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Ingenico Group SA:
* Expands its footprint in Ukraine with SST acquisition
* Acquisition of the payment activities of its Ukrainian partner BKC (BANCOMZVJAZOK JSC)
* BKC, through its “SST” (Systems of Secure Transactions) business unit, has been a partner and distributor of co in Ukraine since 1997 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
CAIRO, May 27 Egyptian air raids over Libya have destroyed several camps that trained the militants who killed dozens of Christians in southern Egypt on Friday, the Egyptian military said on Saturday.