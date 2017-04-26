BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 26 Ingenico Group SA:
* Q1 revenue EUR 594 million versus EUR 556 million ($604.6 million) pro forma year ago
* Confirms its FY 2017 objective for EBITDA margin slightly increasing compared to fy 2016
* Confirms its FY 2017 objective for revenue growth of around 7 percent (at constant scope and exchange rates) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9196 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes