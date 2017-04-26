April 26 Ingenico Group SA:

* Q1 revenue EUR 594‍​ million versus EUR 556 million ($604.6 million) pro forma year ago

* Confirms its FY 2017 objective for EBITDA margin slightly increasing compared to fy 2016

* Confirms its FY 2017 objective for revenue growth of around 7 percent (at constant scope and exchange rates) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9196 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)