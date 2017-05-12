Morocco cenbank keeps benchmark rate unchanged at 2.25 pct
RABAT, June 20 Morocco's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.25 percent on Tuesday, saying the current level remains appropriate.
May 12 Ingenious Ene-carbon New Materials Co Ltd
* Says it is investigated by securities regulator for possible violations of information disclosure regulations
* Bank of America Corp - names Jeff Adams market president for rochester