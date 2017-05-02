BRIEF-Capitala Finance caused notices to be issued to holders of 7.125% notes due 2021
* Co caused notices to be issued to holders of its 7.125 pct notes due 2021 - SEC filing
May 2 Ingenuity Property Investments Ltd :
* Headline and diluted headline earnings per share (cents) 1.5 cents versus 2.2 last year
* HY gross revenue increased by 38% compared to half-year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Co caused notices to be issued to holders of its 7.125 pct notes due 2021 - SEC filing
JOHANNESBURG, May 26 South Africa's rand rose half a percent against the dollar on Friday, a day after the Reserve Bank kept rates on hold and played down the prospects of cheaper borrowing costs, encouraging investors in search of yield to pour money in.