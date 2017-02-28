Feb 28 Ingenuity Property Investments Ltd
:
* Unit has entered into an offer to purchase with Netcare
Property to acquire Erven 9644, 2142 and remaining extent of ERF
2143
* Total consideration for acquisition is 300 million rand
* Acquisition will become effective on transfer of property,
which is expected to be on or about Aug. 1 2017
* Ingenuity anticipates that other existing components of
property will generate income in near future
* Purchase consideration will be settled by ingenuity via
bank guarantee for full purchase price, within 20 business days
of a formal sale
