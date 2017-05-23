May 23 Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd:

* March quarter net profit 203.5 million rupees

* March quarter total income from operations 1.88 billion rupees

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 154.9 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income from operations was 1.59 billion rupees

* Recommended final dividend of 3 rupees per share