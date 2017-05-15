Amazon launches "try-before-you-buy" fashion service
June 20 Amazon.com Inc launched on Tuesday a subscription-based box shopping service, Prime Wardrobe, as the world's largest online retailer steps up efforts to boost its apparel business.
May 15 Inghams Group Ltd
* Ingham's to expand wa operations
* Approximately $70 million is expected to be invested through supply chain, majority of which will be funded by contract partners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
June 20 Amazon.com Inc launched on Tuesday a subscription-based box shopping service, Prime Wardrobe, as the world's largest online retailer steps up efforts to boost its apparel business.
* Year-Ago qtrly revenue 1.48 billion rgt and net profit 104.7 million rgt