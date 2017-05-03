BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Ingredion Inc:
* Reg-Ingredion incorporated reports solid first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.88; q1 reported earnings per share $1.68
* 2017 adjusted eps is expected to be $7.50-$7.80
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $7.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 net sales $1.45 billion, up 7%
* Q1 revenue view $1.43 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ingredion says higher core & specialty volumes, good operating efficiency, impact of acquisitions, more than offset headwinds in south america Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results