July 11 (Reuters) - INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE :

* ‍Verkehrsbetriebe Hamburg-Holstein Gmbh Aims to Provide Passengers With Faster Information and a More Efficient Mobility Management Concept​

* Is Supplying an Integrated Solution for Data Management, Control System, Passenger Information and Electronic Fare Management

* HAS RECEIVED AN ORDER OF OVER EUR 10 MILLION FROM HAMBURG FOR SUPPLY AND INSTALLATION OF REQUISITE HARDWARE AND SOFTWARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)