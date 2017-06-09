U.S.-based taxable bond funds attract $3 bln in week: Lipper
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
June 9Inly Media Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 16
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 19 and the dividend will be paid on June 19
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7JQleu
(Beijing Headline News)
* J2 Global announces pricing of $650 million senior unsecured notes