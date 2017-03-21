March 21 Inly Media Co Ltd

* Says it aims to raise up to 1.15 billion yuan ($167.01 million) in private placement of shares to fund three projects

* Says trading in shares to resume on March 22

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mQjlnt; bit.ly/2nZNCRc

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8860 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)