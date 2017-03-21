UPDATE 5-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
March 21 Inly Media Co Ltd
* Says it aims to raise up to 1.15 billion yuan ($167.01 million) in private placement of shares to fund three projects
* Says trading in shares to resume on March 22
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mQjlnt; bit.ly/2nZNCRc
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8860 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.