BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
May 3 Inly Media Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to sell entire 58 percent stake in a Tianjin-based cultural transmission firm at 11.1 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/KrcyYF
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes