March 17 Innate Immunotherapeutics Ltd :

* Has resolved to make a private placement to raise gross proceeds of a$2mln

* Intends to use proceeds for additional working capital beyond planned release of phase 2b trial results in q3 of 2017

* Placement of 2.8 million ordinary shares will be priced at a$0.72 per share

