June 2 Innate Pharma Sa
* Innate Pharma acquires anti-C5aR, a first-in-class
clinical-stage antibody, from Novo Nordisk A/S
* Says Innate Pharma intends to start clinical trials with
anti-C5aR (iph5401) in oncology in 2018
* Says acquisition is part of a transaction in which Novo
Nordisk A/S will increase its equity stake in Innate Pharma
* Innate Pharma - terms provide for a total upfront payment
of EUR 40M, of which EUR 37.2M will be paid in new Innate Pharma
shares and EUR 2.8M in cash
* Says Novo Nordisk A/S will be eligible for EUR 370M in
development, regulatory and sales milestone payments
* Says Novo Nordisk A/S will also be eligible for double
digit royalties on net sales.
