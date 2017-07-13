BRIEF-Innate Pharma issues 3,343,748 ordinary shares

July 13 (Reuters) - INNATE PHARMA SA:

* Reg-Issuance by Innate Pharma of 3,343,748 Ordinary Shares to Novo Nordisk a/S in Consideration for Rights in Anti-c5ar

* Acquisition of Anti-c5ar, a First-in-Class Clinical-Stage Antibody, Announced on June 2, 2017, Is Now Finalized;

* Novo Nordisk a/S's Stake in Share Capital of Innate Pharma Increases from 10.3% to 15.5%

* Terms of Agreement Provide for Upfront Payment of Eur 40mln, of Which Eur 37.2mln Will Be Paid in Form of New Shares in Company and Eur 2.8m Will Be Paid in Cash

* UNDER THE TRANSACTION, INNATE PHARMA DOES ACQUIRE WORLDWIDE RIGHTS TO ANTI-C5AR/IPH5401 IN ALL INDICATIONS FROM NOVO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)