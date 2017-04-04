BRIEF-Contravir Pharmaceuticals enters into amended, restated executive agreement with James Sapirstein, CFO
* On May 25 entered into amended,restated executive agreement with James Sapirstein, chief executive officer - SEC filing
April 4Inner Mongolia Furui Medical Science Co Ltd :
* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 0 percent to 20 percent, or to be 8 million yuan to 9.6 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (8 million yuan)
* Says increased sales revenue as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/x7Tbrg
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Intellipharmaceutics International Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: