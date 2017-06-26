BRIEF-Under Armour names Patrik Frisk president and COO of the company
* Under Armour announces Patrik Frisk as president and chief operating officer
June 26 Inner Mongolia Tianshou Technology & Development Co Ltd
* Says shares to resume trading on June 27
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tLDhMi
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval to issue shares in private placement