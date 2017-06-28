BRIEF-Oasis Management raises stake in Premier Foods to 8.84 pct -filing
* Oasis Management Company Ltd discloses 8.84 pct voting rights in Premier Foods Plc - regulatory filing Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
June 28Inner Mongolia Tianshou Technology & Development Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to buy 75 percent stake in a molybdenum firm for cash of 953.5 million yuan and 342 million yuan worth Creditor's rights
PARIS, June 29 Artemis, the investment arm of Kering's founding Pinault family, said on Thursday it had taken a minority stake in fashion house Maison Valli with a view to acquiring control at a later stage.