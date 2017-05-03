May 3 Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.6 yuan per share (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 8, for FY 2016

* The company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on May 9 and the dividend will be paid on May 9

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/sOugk3

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)