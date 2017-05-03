BRIEF-Neiman Marcus Group Ltd says Dale Stapleton will serve as interim CFO
* Says Neiman Marcus Group and Michael Fung agreed not to renew consulting agreement - SEC filing
May 3 Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.6 yuan per share (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 8, for FY 2016
* The company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on May 9 and the dividend will be paid on May 9
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/sOugk3
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says Neiman Marcus Group and Michael Fung agreed not to renew consulting agreement - SEC filing
* Glencore would be likely to keep Baa2 rating (Adds Moody's comments, details of a possible deal)