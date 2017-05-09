BRIEF-Heico Corp acquires composites manufacturer Carbon by Design
* Heico stated that it expects acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within first year following acquisition
May 9 Innergex Renewable Energy Inc:
* Innergex reports its first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue rose 19 percent to C$74.5 million
* Qtrly earnings per share C$0.01
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUESSELDORF, June 20 Bayer's chief executive said talks with the EU Commission over the antitrust scrutiny of the German drugmaker's planned takeover of U.S. seeds maker Monsanto were "very good and constructive", confirming a target to wrap up the deal by year-end.