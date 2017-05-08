BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA
May 8 Innerworkings Inc:
* Innerworkings announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.08
* Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* Q1 revenue $267.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $277.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Raises fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share view to $0.45 to $0.49
* Raising 2017 earnings guidance
* Innerworkings expects gross revenue to range between $1.155 billion and $1.185 billion in 2017
* Guidance for gross revenue and non-gaap adjusted ebitda are unchanged for 2017
Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $1.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.