May 8 Innerworkings Inc:

* Innerworkings announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.08

* Q1 earnings per share $0.10

* Q1 revenue $267.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $277.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share view to $0.45 to $0.49

* Raising 2017 earnings guidance

* Innerworkings expects gross revenue to range between $1.155 billion and $1.185 billion in 2017

* Guidance for gross revenue and non-gaap adjusted ebitda are unchanged for 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $1.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S