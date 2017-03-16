March 16 Innocoll Holdings Plc
* Innocoll holdings announces statement re: possible offer
* Confirms that it is in discussions which may or may not
lead to an offer for entire issued share capital of company
* Continues to investigate strategic options for company
* "Management has been investigating and continues to
investigate strategic options for company to maximise
shareholder value"
* Has participated in a type A meeting with FDA regarding
re-submission to FDA for approval of XARACOLL
* It expects to receive minutes of type A meeting before end
of March and will make a further announcement at that time
