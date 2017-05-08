May 8 Innodata Inc

* Reg-Innodata reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.07

* Q1 revenue $15 million

* Innodata inc - anticipate q2 revenue to be in range of $13.4 million to $15.3 million

* Innodata inc qtrly revenues $15 million versus $15.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: